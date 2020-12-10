WATERTOWN — Nearly 2,000 doses of heroin were seized after a traffic stop Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of two Syracuse people.
The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force initiated a drug investigation at about 2:30 p.m., which included a vehicle stop on a 2021 Kia sport utility vehicle. Inside the SUV was Khyla A. Miles, 22, of Syracuse, and Delvon L. Graham, 33, also of Syracuse.
It was suspected that heroin was inside the vehicle, so the two were taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building. A search warrant was obtained and executed on the SUV and both suspects.
The searched resulted in the seizure of 1,191 doses of heroin, and $1,729.
Ms. Miles and Mr. Graham was each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both were arraigned in the Town of Hounsfield Court and were released without bail.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
