WATERTOWN — The city is expanding its number of picnic tables around the city to help stimulate restaurant business and traffic downtown.
There are nearly 30 picnic tables scattered around downtown, which customers are allowed to use after buying food or an alcoholic drink. Now, there are two picnic tables across from Flashback Brewing Company on State Street near Thompson Park, and there are going to be six picnic tables at Whitewater Park near Maggie’s on the River.
The open-container rule was suspended in Watertown after the city saw surrounding communities trying it, and after the state made the process easier by allowing restaurants to sell to-go alcoholic drinks. The idea is customers can buy food or alcohol and then walk it to one of the tables.
Additionally, five downtown restaurants have either applied or are in the process of applying for outdoor dining. For a year, Eva Pierce, co-owner of Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas Restaurant, has led and encouraged other businesses downtown to take what they offer to the sidewalk. During an Advantage Watertown Committee meeting on Thursday, held in Public Square, Chairman Dr. Jason White said Ms. Pierce is reporting continuing challenges for restaurants. There are a shortage of certain foods and restaurants prices have increased, resulting in owners trying to not turn that around to customers. And they’re continuing having trouble buying beer, he said. The application process for outdoor dining can be submitted and process in at times less than a day.
“She passed along that she’s willing to help anybody who is interested,” Mr. White said. “She’s been an excellent champion for it.”
Outdoor dining is allowed for permitted businesses from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and customers are allowed to use picnic tables from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
