WATERTOWN — The U.S. Department Homeland Security and the county drug task force executed a search warrant at an alleged drug dealer’s home Wednesday and seized nearly 300 pounds of marijuana and $1.35 million in cash.
Jerry A. Segouin, 46, 25871 County Route 59, Brownville, is charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana. He was arraigned in Jefferson County Court on Thursday and held on $50,000 cash bail.
After a months-long investigation, the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force and Department of Homeland Security executed a search at Mr. Segouin’s home Wednesday. In addition to the seizure of 288 pounds of marijuana and $1.35 million in cash, police also seized a .12-gauge shotgun and a .22-caliber rifle.
Additional charges are pending, police said.
The task force and the Department of Homeland Security were assisted in the investigation by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the city of Watertown Police Department and state police.
