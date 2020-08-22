WATERTOWN — Kayla M. Watkins’ dad had to work, but she read the speech to him beforehand.
Ms. Watkins, 20, was one of the many people who spoke to a crowd of nearly 400 people at Thompson Park on Saturday for a “Back the Blue” rally to support law enforcement. She only had a few days to write the speech, but she hardly needed it.
“Honestly, growing up the daughter of a police officer, it wasn’t hard to write,” she said. “It just came from the heart, to share the experiences that police families face every day.”
She spoke to the crowd about how her dad, who has been a state trooper since 2008, has had to attend birthdays, holidays and major milestones via a phone call or video chat. She said she hugs him every day before he goes to work, praying he’ll come home safely. She spoke about the challenges of being a trooper’s daughter, whether that be never knowing what’s on the other end of a call and never knowing what it’s like to sit in a restaurant and face the door, to dating being difficult and sleepovers being rare.
“I ask today that you see these men and women as real people,” she said from a stage, “people who sacrifice so much to serve and protect those they don’t even know, regardless of the circumstances.”
She said no one is born a warrior.
“You choose to be when you refuse to stay seated,” Ms. Watkins said. “You choose to be when you refuse to back down. You choose to be one when you stand up after getting knocked down. You choose to be because if not you, who?”
She ended with a brief sentence about her dad.
“Some people never get to meet their hero,” she said, “but I was raised by mine.”
After her speech, Ms. Watkins said her dad would have liked to have attended the rally, but he was working.
“But I read him the speech and he loved it,” she said. “He’s always supportive.”
She said the speech wasn’t meant to push anything on anyone, rather it was to share her experiences and thank law enforcement everywhere.
“We’re just supporting and showing love for our law enforcement who do things most people might not understand,” Ms. Watkins said. “We weren’t sure how the turnout was going to be, so it’s great to see so many supportive people and those who love to support families like ours who sacrifice so much.”
Another person at the rally was Sean Larrabee, whose brother is a state trooper in Canton.
“He’s a great human being and to see some of the things that have been said about him and done to him lately is absolutely disgusting,” he said. “It’s not right. These guys go out there every day. They’re the ones out there putting their lives on the line for us.”
Mr. Larrabee, hoping for unity, said it would be great if there was a joint rally between Back the Blue and Black Lives Matter.
“We’ve got a number of people out there who are feeling hurt,” he said. “That’s a challenge too, obviously. They deserve their voice to be heard also. I definitely would take part in that.”
He said there could be more done to weed out potentially harmful officers, but at the same time law enforcement go through lengthy screening before getting the job as well, he said.
“We’re a young nation,” he said. “We’re still growing. There has been a lot of growth in the last 60 to 80 years. We’ve come a long way. There is still work to be done, absolutely. It’s an imperfect nation, but there is no perfect. We’re doing everything we can to try to bring everyone together.”
Wade Rutledge, a federal law enforcement officer, was at the rally as well. He said rallies like the one on Saturday is to remind law enforcement officers that they are appreciated by many. He said most officers do their job based on love for their community, not for the position.
“These events show that people care about them, that they are important,” Mr. Rutledge said. “It gives a law enforcement officer a chance to see that there are actually people out there who appreciate them.”
