BROWNVILLE — Deputy Fire Chief Drew Heise was the first on the scene of a barn fire Wednesday morning, alone and watching black smoke billowing to the sky with nearly 50 snowmobiles inside.
At around 11:35 a.m., the town of Brownville Fire Department was dispatched to 16188 County Route 59. Mr. Heise was there in his personal truck around three minutes after the call. When he got there, heavy smoke — which rapidly turned thick and dark — was billowing out of a barn behind the house.
He immediately did what’s called a 360 of the building in which he walked around the barn checking for anything out of the ordinary. During the 360, he said he found multiple brush fires starting near the barn. Then he spoke to the people who were in the house when they witnessed the fire, and they told the chief there were between 40 and 50 vintage snowmobiles inside the barn.
“When you hear that as a chief you think ‘we’re absolutely not going to go inside,’” he said. “You think ‘something is going to blow up.’”
He advised dispatch of the long driveway, and to have the first engine leave their supply line at the road and come as close as they can to the barn. He also dispatched mutual aide from the town of Watertown Fire Department and Glen Park Fire Department.
These decisions happen within seconds, so Mr. Heise was still there waiting for his department to arrive. But in the end, it only took the fire truck eight minutes to get there.
“Those eight minutes can feel like eight hours,” he said. “You can really feel the ‘oh crap’ meter getting higher and higher.”
Another issue with that area is there are no fire hydrants, so Mr. Heise’s next concern was getting water to the scene. He dispatched tankers from Chaumont, Three Mile Bay, Sackets Harbor and Pamelia. What’s more is it’s 11 a.m. on Wednesday with volunteer fire departments. It’s not easy to get manpower to the scene.
The fight was mostly defensive and the barn was a total loss, but the brush fires were contained quickly. The homeowner wasn’t there at the time of the fire, but the people who were there told the chief they were inside the barn earlier in the day working.
But no one was inside the barn at the time of the fire, and there were no animals.
The cause is still under investigation, he said.
