CAPE VINCENT — A man was found inside a vehicle Saturday morning in a field and close to a pond on a farm, after it appears he drove off the road and through two fields before crashing into thick brush.
It was around 8:30 a.m. when Cape Vincent fire, ambulance and sheriff’s deputies responded to Burnt Rock Road North close to where it intersects with Route 12E.
What they found was a silver vehicle in thick brush around 500 yards off the left side of the road. It appears the driver was still inside when a man who lives on the property found the vehicle.
The owner of the property, who decided not to give her name, said she was walking her dog earlier that morning when she found shrubs on the road. She said she asked another person living in her house to go check on it, which is when the vehicle was found. But based on the tracks that came through the other side of the street, it appears the driver wasn’t traveling on Burnt Rock Road when he exited.
Instead, it appears the driver was traveling down 12E up the road near the intersection of Bedford Corners Road. That’s where the driver apparently went off the right side and took a diagonal track across a field before driving through a fence, across Burnt Rock Road and then into a second field before coming to rest. It was unclear how long the driver had been in the vehicle before he was found. The sheriff’s office decided not to comment on the incident as it was a mental health case.
“I just can’t figure out how he would drive all the way across,” the property owner said. “He was so close to my pond. I’m just glad he didn’t get hurt.”
(1) comment
Google map sucks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.