DEXTER — A neighbor and responding fire department contained what likely could have been a fully-engulfed structure fire to a wall in a house Thursday on Pillar Point.
At about 10 a.m., the town fire department responded to 23608 County Road 59, where dispatch was getting reports of smoke coming from one of the walls in the house.
The woman who lives at the house was home and received help from a neighbor, who ran over and cut power to the home before first responders were on the scene. The neighbor would end up being critical to avoiding a house fire.
Chris Fiorentino, Brownville’s assistant fire chief, left his day off to respond to the fire. He found smoke coming from one of the walls, which he later would suspect to be installation. Mr. Fiorentino said he tore a portion of the wall down, found some older electrical wire that had caught fire and quickly extinguished it.
“If she wasn’t home, we would have had a good structure fire,” said Mr. Fiorentino, also crediting the neighbor for his action. “Like I told her, it’s better to lose your wall then the whole house.”
