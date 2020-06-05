WATERTOWN — A neighbor across the highway from a Route 11 house that caught fire Friday broke down the back door to see if anyone or dogs were inside the burning building.
It was shortly before 10:30 a.m. when Ryan Lee saw the house across from his at 17905 US Route 11 was on fire. He doesn’t know the people who live there as they moved in just recently. However, he knew they went to work early and that he has seen a dog there. Mr. Lee said he ran across the street as smoke and flames rolled from the windows.
“I thought they had a dog,” Mr. Lee said, “so I just booted the back door in and started screaming for the dog or anybody who was in there.”
He was only able to get maybe six feet inside the house and didn’t locate anyone or a dog. He also moved a new four-wheeler away from the side of the house, he said.
His wife, Briana, was running to get other neighbors to come help, but at that point fire trucks were on the scene.
“We feel bad because they have only lived there a month,” Ms. Lee said, “and we don’t even know who they are yet.”
Mr. Lee said they usually know everyone in that neighborhood.
“We’re all a pretty close community.” he said. “They just moved in and we usually give people their space for a while.”
A National Grid truck had passed by before first responders as well, so they disconnected the power to the house and cut the gas.
David Johnston, chief of the Town of Watertown Fire Department, said he and his crew was on scene within roughly three minutes after the call, which came in at around 10:30. The first responders found heavy fire coming from the windows. Crews were greeted by Ms. Lee, who told them her husband had broken in the back door and was inside the house trying to find a dog.
At that point, the chief saw Mr. Lee come from the back of the house. Mr. Johnston said he immediately went around back and closed the door, to further suffocate the flames.
The nearest water hydrant was nearly a mile away, so Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and state police blocked off a portion of Route 11 so water could be trucked in.
“It’s a lot safer for our personnel,” Mr. Johnston said, “especially on a main highway.”
Turns out, no people or dogs had been inside the home at the time of the fire. It took crews only five minutes to put out the fire in the basement bedroom, he said. It was contained to the room of origin. There was smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the home, however 95 percent of it was saved, he said. An investigation is ongoing, but it appears the fire was electrical in nature.
“They are very fortunate,” Mr. Johnston said. ‘The important key here is the homeowner had closed the doors, including to the bedroom, and that saved the house.”
There were multiple people living in the home. Mr. Johnston said they would be displaced for three days at most.
“Everyone did an excellent job,” Mr. Johnston said. “We got a really good hit on the fire.”
