WATERTOWN — A fire that damaged a home at Northland Estates on Saturday could have been much worse if not for the owner being home and neighbors witnessing the smoke.
The Town of Watertown Fire Department was called to Northland Estates at about 9:55 a.m. for a reported structure fire. It appears the owner of a mobile home in the park discarded a cigarette in his backyard and it landed in some boxes, starting a fire. Witnesses on another street say they saw it from their backyard and dialed 911.
The fire spread and damaged the siding and back steps of the home, but the homeowner dumped a bucket of water on it. Firefighters arrived on scene and took care of the rest. There were no reported injuries.
“Luckily they were home because otherwise it would have been a bad fire,” said Watertown firefighter Bill Bamann.
The town fire department was assisted at the scene by Adams Center fire.
