FORT DRUM — The 10th Mountain Division held a modified change of command ceremony for 2nd Brigade Combat Team on Thursday at Memorial Park.
After two years in command, Col. Paul L. Larson, the brigade commander, relinquished command to Col. Damon K. Harris, who joins the brigade from Forward Operating Base Fenty, Afghanistan.
“Truly everyone knows what this great brigade has done over the past two years; continues to answers the call, continues to accomplish every designated mission that this country has asked of it and done so with honor,” said Brig. Gen. Brett Funck, 10th Mountain Division Senior Mission Commander.
Col. Harris commissioned as a second lieutenant into the infantry branch in May of 1997 from Alcorn State University.
Col. Harris’ deployments include Iraq and Afghanistan. He has earned a bachelor of science degree in agronomy from Alcorn State University and master’s degree in strategic plans and polices from the National War College.
Among his awards are: the Bronze Star Medal with oak leaf; Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Meritorious Service Medal with 4 oak leaf clusters; Expert Infantryman’s Badge; and the Combat Infantryman’s and Senior Parachutist badges and Ranger Tab.
