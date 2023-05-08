CARTHAGE — As of Monday, the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce will have a new executive director.
Army spouse Claire Vanover, a Bowling Green, Kentucky, native, interned as an administrative assistant with the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce in Alabama while studying office administration at Enterprise State Community College.
She expects to graduate in December.
Her husband, Austin, joined the Army as a Blackhawk helicopter pilot in 2021 and was stationed at Fort Novosel, Alabama.
Transferred to Fort Drum, the couple should be here for a minimum of five years.
While interning, Ms. Vanover completed office administrative duties as well as assisting with events including ribbon cuttings, Business After Hours events, Newcomers’ Brief and a St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Fun Run.
In her application, Ms. Vanover said, her goals would be to “foster and grow the relationship the chamber has with Fort Drum.”
“With the connections at my current chamber, I am optimistic that we could have MWR (Morale, Welfare and Recreation), the Spouses’ Club, Mountain community Homes and even leadership involved in the growth of Carthage, thus benefiting members and their businesses,” she wrote.
The chamber executive director will be responsible for overseeing all chamber activities including Business After Hours, Winterfest, Fireworks Festival, Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Trash to Treasure Day, Carthage Farmers Market as well helping to promote businesses and the community.
Chamber Board of Directors president Tina Lanier said she is pleased with the addition of the new director.
“Claire Vanover brings experience to the table from her time with the chamber in Alabama,” Mrs. Lanier said. “Claire understands the importance of developing member relations with the chamber. The one thing that impressed me about her was her drive to go and meet the current membership and reach out to those who are currently not a member.
“With our current schedule of events such as Business After Hours and other community events she has had similar experiences, so none of this would be new to her. I am excited to have her join our chamber and I know the community will welcome her,” Mrs. Lanier added.
Ms. Vanover said she is also excited about coming to the area.
“I’m enthusiastic about networking and meeting people,” she said. “I want to shake things up and create more of a sense of community — a close tight-knit community.”
Ms. Vanover plans to attend the Business After Hours and Carthage Free Library wine tasting fundraiser Wednesday at the library.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.