CARTHAGE — Studies have touted the benefits of children reading aloud to dogs. Reading aloud to a supportive, non judgemental listener is said to improve self-confidence and public speaking skills as well as encouraging reading and improving reading skills.
For all these reasons, the Carthage Free Library has decided to embark on a program to facilitate this activity.
A special area has been set up at the library for children to lay on the floor and read to a dog which is undergoing service dog training.
Library employee Serena Parkinson’s dog Rhea is a therapy dog in training.
She has obtained Canine Good Citizen and Community Canine certification through the American Kennel Club.
Bailey, owned by Angelique Maurer, a library patron, will also participate in the program.
“Reading with Rhea and Friends” is for children in kindergarten through fourth grade. The library dogs will visit on the second Wednesday and fourth Thursday every month, starting Wednesday, Jan. 8. Children may choose a library book to read to Rhea or Bailey for a 15 minute time slot.
Call the library at 315-493-2620 to sign up for this free program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.