WATERTOWN — The incoming City Council most likely will handle allegations made by a female city employee against City Manager Rick Finn once new members take office after the first of the year.
City Attorney Robert J. Slye said Tuesday he still thinks a consultant’s report will be finished by the end of the year, but not in time for the current City Council to handle it.
The current council most likely met for the last time on Monday night and have no other meetings scheduled.
“If that’s the case, the new council will have to deal with it,” Mr. Slye said.
In November, a female filed a formal complaint against Mr. Finn accusing him of causing a hostile work environment.
The Times is not identifying the female employee. An independent human resources consultant, HR Consultants, Glenville, is conducting the probe.
Two weeks ago, the consultant told Mr. Slye that the report would be completed before the end of the year. It is not yet finished, he said.
Mr. Slye stressed that he doesn’t know anything about what the consultant is looking into or the possible contents of the pending report.
On Monday night, Mayor-elect Jeffrey M. Smith said he’s also been told the report isn’t back yet from the consultant but understood the city would receive it by the end of the month.
He’s been briefed about the complaint and expects that he and the new council will be filled in about the report after members take office on Jan. 1. The first meeting for the new council will be on Jan. 6.
Once completed, the consultant will submit a report to Mr. Slye, who, in turn, will provide it to the city council.
It will be up to council to determine what is done from there.
Sources said a number of people were interviewed.
The Times has learned that the department head submitted reports of a series of incidents involving Mr. Finn and witnesses who could verify the alleged occurrences.
The firm handling the investigation is billing the city an hourly rate of $165.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.