FORT DRUM — Maj. General Gregory K. Anderson has been chosen by the Army to lead Fort Drum and its 10th Mountain Division.
Maj. General Anderson has held a wide range of command roles during his Army career, including time as the deputy commander of the 10th Mountain Division from July 2018 to June 2019.
The appointment was announced on Thursday on the Army’s General Office Management website.
Maj. General Anderson left Fort Drum to serve in his current position of Director, J-3 Operations/Cyber, United States Africa Command, Germany.
He will succeed Maj. General Milford H. Beagle Jr., who will be leaving Fort Drum to take command of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas and has been promoted to Lt. General.
Just like Gen. Anderson, Gen. Beagle also returned to Fort Drum to become its leader.
He was promoted to major general in June of last year.
A 1991 West Point graduate, he served in both the Iraqi and Afghan wars.
