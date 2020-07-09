New exalted ruler to head Carthage Elks

CARTHAGE — Elizabeth M. Gamble was sworn in as the new exalted ruler for the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 1762 during a Zoom meeting on April 15.
Also sworn in as officers for the 2020-21 year were Esteemed Leading Knight Kody Heukrath; Esteemed Loyal Knight Tyler Clemons; treasurer Brian Scott, PDDGER; Secretary Thomas Brotherton; Esquire Andrew Smith; Chaplain Adam Odett; and Tiler Doug Heukrath. Jeremy Tuttle, Past Exalted Ruler Jeremy Thesier, Jeffrey Nevills, Past Exalted Ruler Robert Sligar and Steven Smith are trustees.
Although she is only the second woman to hold the exalted ruler position in the Carthage Lodge, Mrs. Gamble does not see it as an issue.
“The Elks are all about giving back to the community,” Mrs. Gamble said. “We have many members, men and women, who do just that. I don’t think segregating people by gender is really an issue.”
Originally, she joined the service organization for the social aspect of the lodge.
“My husband was deployed and I needed a place close to home to get together with friends,” said the eight-year member. ”Once I joined the Elks, I saw the true mission behind their good works. My mother was an active volunteer in many organizations growing up and she instilled in me the desire to give back. I started going to meetings, found out what was going on like Chicken BBQs, cooking for Bingo, cooking for Black River Valley Fiddlers. I enjoyed working in the kitchen and helping out.”
After attending a Ritual Competition at the Lowville Lodge, she decided to start on the path toward leadership.
“Once in the chairs, I learned more about the business side of the house, exactly what was needed to make our lodge succeed and truly how much we give to the community,” she said. “I wanted to continue to be a part of that.”
During her year at the reins of the Carthage lodge, she hopes to “recruit new members, keep them coming to the lodge and to get new volunteers for the many great programs we have available to us.”
The Elks host activities for youth including a basketball free-throw competition and soccer shoot.
“The Elks have a drug awareness program that I would like to see up and running and providing the necessary supplies to our schools,” Mrs. Gamble said. “PER (Past Exalted Ruler) Sean McHale brought back the First Responder’s Night, I would like to see that continue. I would like to find ways to use the Elks National Foundation Grant money to assist our community at large.”
Mrs. Gamble and her family moved to Fort Drum in 2004 and bought a house in the village in September 2007. Her husband, James, retired from the military in 2008.
Besides involvement in the Elks, Mrs. Gamble, a special education teacher for Carthage Central School District, is a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Carthage Lions Club as well as being the clerk of the Vestry at Carthage Grace Episcopal Church.
