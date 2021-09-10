CARTHAGE — Effective Sept. 13, the village clerk’s office at 120 S. Mechanic St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice.
Water bills may be paid in person during the office hours, dropped through the office door slot, mailed or paid online at the village website — villageofcarthageny.com.
Birth and death certificates may be obtained in person from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays or through the website.
For more information, call the office at 315-493-1060.
