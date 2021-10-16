WATERTOWN — A new senior program at the Jefferson County Office for the Aging, called the Social Adult Day Respite Program, is looking for volunteers.
Those who are interested in volunteering must be at least 18 years old. Responsibilities will include providing companionship and communication to matched clients, assisting with provided games and activities and using personal talents and ideas for program activities.
Volunteer opportunities offer flexible times with a minimum requirement of four hours a week.
Initial REST, Respite Education Support Tools, and basic Alzheimer’s training, as well as ongoing training will be provided. Volunteers will be supervised by the county OFA.
Volunteers are invited to participate at two locations with opening dates to be announced: A “Respite Haven” at the River Community Church in Clayton, and Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown.
For more information about volunteering, visit the county OFA website or call 315-785-5018.
