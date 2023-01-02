WATERTOWN — The 59th sheriff of Jefferson County is ready to build on the strong foundation created by his predecessors and announced his first initiative immediately after swearing his oath.
Sheriff Peter R. Barnett and Undersheriff Kristopher M. Spencer were sworn in to office by Supreme Court Justice of the Fifth Judicial District James P. McClusky in front of about 150 people at the Jefferson Community College Commons on the first day of the year.
In his address to attendees, Mr. Barnett said he wants to make decisions that “move this vessel in the right direction,” starting with ensuring the cohesiveness of his team and prioritizing their mental health, which will ultimately improve public safety.
His first initiative toward that end is to retire the blue arm patches worn by corrections officers, replacing them with the black patches worn by law enforcement officers, uniting both sides of his department despite the fact that they are “two bargaining units” because they are all part of the same whole.
He said while that may not seem to be important to most county residents, he knows that to the corrections officers, it will mean a lot.
After the ceremony, Mr. Barnett said he anticipates state mandates and other programs at the jail that are meant to “benefit the incarcerated individual to help them get out and become a productive citizen” will pose the most significant learning curve for him initially. But his undersheriff, who retired from the correctional facility two years ago after working for 10 years as the jail’s administrator and joining the department in 1994, will help him learn and share insights.
“I think that’s why we’re a great fit. We compliment each other and both bring our own areas of expertise to the table,” said Undersheriff Spencer in a separate interview after the ceremony. “I think we have a well-rounded team in conjunction with the team that is already there and all of our officers and deputies.”
Mr. Barnett said he also believes sheriffs in neighboring counties will be great teachers.
“I look forward to leaning on them and learning from them as a new sheriff, because I have the utmost respect for all of them,” he said.
The new sheriff said he believes that generally, sheriff offices are being pushed to their limits with “no thanks, no praise” for their efforts, although the latter is not specifically true in the north country.
“I’m very proud of Jefferson County and the north country because we do have a pretty good quality of life up here and good support for law enforcement and first responders,” he acknowledged after the event.
He also praised Jefferson County legislators for their support of the department, which is likely to continue.
“We’re anxious to work with him,” said Board Chairman William W. Johnson. “I think our board is pretty supportive of the sheriff’s department, so I don’t see a big change. It should be good.”
The new sheriff said that substance abuse, which is more prevalent than he can remember seeing as far back as the 1970s, is one of the biggest challenges he wants to confront while in office, starting by resuscitating the Drug Abuse Resistance Education, or DARE, program in elementary schools. He said he believes it had a positive impact when he was the DARE officer for the county early in his career.
“We have got to get more involved,” he said.
The long-term chaplain for the department, the Rev. Christopher C. Carrarra, said he has known Mr. Barnett for 30 years and provided the highlights of his career from 1987 until he retired in 2012.
Rev. Carrarra emphasized that being among the more than 3,000 elected sheriffs across the country — the highest elected law enforcement position that exists — is a unique and weighty honor.
“Sheriff, I know... you are keenly aware of the awesome trust and responsibility given to you by the citizens of Jefferson County,” said the reverend. “While many like you have served the profession of law enforcement, only a few will know the pride and burden of being the sheriff. I encourage you to learn from the successes of your predecessors and I know that you will face the challenges with both courage and dignity.”
In his closing prayer, the Rev. Matthew S. Conger of St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish in Watertown prayed law enforcement officers will be kept safe in their duties and have “compassion but firm spirits within them to face the challenges they will have each day... to do what is right because it is right.”
