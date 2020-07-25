CARTHAGE — Wanting to share the wellness they have acquired through juicing, Scott M. and Natasha M. Warner of Watertown have opened Oranga Juice at 246 State St.
At first glance, the name of the juice bar appears to be a typo but in actuality, oranga — or-ang-a — is a Maori word for wellbeing and sustainability. The Maori are the indigenous Polynesian people of mainland New Zealand.
Mrs. Warner said her husband chose the name because of the feeling juicing gives them.
“My husband and I have been into juicing for a few years,” Mrs. Warner said. “It makes us feel better. It helps to curb your appetite and makes you feel more energetic.”
The shop owner said they chose to locate in Carthage because there are already a couple of juice bars in Watertown and there was nothing like it in the village. In addition, it is right next door to the YMCA so it seemed to be a good fit.
The couple started a year ago transforming the former tattoo parlor in the juice bar. Mr. Warner, who also owns and operates Scott Warner Contracting, said he used his own funds and his crew to do the renovations, paying for everything as they went along as to not incur debt with the new venture.
The juice bar offers several fresh pressed juice selections and smoothies.
Mr. Warner explained using the cold press process as opposed to a hot press retains more nutrients. Whole fruits and vegetables are used with water if needed but not sugar or other ingredients are added.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the juice bar is considered a takeout service, therefore there is no seating at this time.
However, in the future the couple plans to have tables and seating available and expand their menu. There are immediate plans to add iceD coffee and boba — fruit gelatin bowls filled with fruit juice — to the menu.
Since they opened Monday, they have had a steady stream of business. Mrs. Warner said they are trying to get a feel for the community and are open to suggestions.
Currently, the Warner’s children, Scott Jr. and Samantha, along with Mr. Warner’s mother Diana Warner, are helping out at the juice bar but they are looking to hire six to eight employees and a manager to run the shop.
To start, the shop is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday but Mrs. Warner said the hours will be adjusted according to the needs of the customers including Sunday hours.
More information about the shop can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/orangajuice2019/.
