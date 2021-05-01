CARTHAGE — Following the April 19 public hearing during which there was no comment from the public, the village Board of Trustees passed a local law addressing the filling of residential swimming pools.
Under the new law, village residents that request to have their swimming pool filled from a fire hydrant must direct their request to the Village Clerk’s office with a minimum of three days’ notice. The water superintendent will assess if it is safe to fill from a fire hydrant.
Charges for the service will be based on the current rate for metered water, to which a labor charge will be added.
This service is for properties within the village only and the property owner must be up to date on the water bill.
Residents who fill their own swimming pools through their home meter can receive a credit on their sewer portion of water/sewer bill.
They must complete the Pool Filling Credit Request which is available at the village clerk’s office. The amount of credit will be calculated based on the size of the pool and height of water added to it. No credit is given when “topping off” the pool requires less than two billing units — 1,500 gallons. Only one pool filling request will be granted annually for any property.
