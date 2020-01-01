WATERTOWN — Two council members and the new mayor were sworn into office during a ceremony on Wednesday.
City Council members Sarah V. Compo and Jesse C.P. Roshia were sworn into office at the Flower Memorial Library in Watertown. Jeffrey Smith was sworn in as mayor, replacing one of his friends and advisers, Joseph M. Butler.
“It’s poetic justice because he got me started in this rat race 12 years ago,” Mr. Butler said of Mr. Smith in his remarks to around 100 people at the ceremony. “Today is a great day because I get to leave office. But I get to leave knowing my city — your city — is in capable hands. The leadership about to be sworn in is smart, selfless, grounded with common sense, and their roots are deep.”
Ms. Compo was the first council member to be sworn in. In her remarks, she said the goals she and council should work to accomplish together with the people are encouraging business growth and job creation, making Watertown more affordable, using common sense when it comes to spending, continuing the momentum downtown, stopping the spread of drugs and opening more lines of communication between residents and representatives.
“I encourage the residents to be part of the process,” Ms. Compo said. “To share your ideas and get involved. We are here to listen to your feedback, hear your concerns and to be your voice.”
Mr. Roshia then took the oath. He thanked his family and applauded the public employees who work for the city of Watertown, coming after he met with department heads recently.
“I look forward to the future of our city with great optimism,” Mr. Roshia said. “I am blessed to be able to serve you, serve our community. And I’m blessed to call Watertown home.”
After Mr. Smith took the oath, he began his remarks with thanking Mr. Butler for his help and guidance through the campaign, and for the accomplishments they achieved together. Over the next four years, Mr. Smith said he and his team are going to be focusing on saving the city money with stopping the $3.1 million city court expansion project, growing the zoo at Thompson Park, adding an amphitheater to the park and streamline curb side garbage pickup. He also wants to clear land along Thompson Boulevard to beautify the area and add digital billboards downtown.
He said he wants to see the hockey game between Clarkson University and St. Lawrence University return to Watertown. He wants to work with Fort Drum to organize a monument run, including the entire division in the event, which is between 14,000 and 15,000 soldiers. With the addition of a third pool in the city — at Thompson Park — Mr. Smith said he thinks one of the existing pools would be shut down. However, he said he would like a splash pad to replace it. Mr. Smith wants to focus on housing as well.
“The city does a great job tearing down blight,” he said. “But we don’t have a great program in having market-rate housing in place.”
One of Mr. Smith’s campaign promises was to form a hydroelectricity committee, which he did Wednesday night. Mr. Butler, he said, has agreed to be the chairman.
“I look forward to working for you, the residents of the city of Watertown,” he said. “I look forward to your constructive criticism and your help and your guidance in this journey to make our city a much better place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.