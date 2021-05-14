WATERTOWN — Would-be criminals are getting 34 warnings not to commit a crime here in the city.
The city’s Neighborhood Watch group is just finishing putting up 34 new signs around Watertown that notify anyone thinking about committing a crime to beware.
They are replacing old, faded signs that were installed decades ago when a different group of interested folks organized the first Neighborhood Watch group.
“One sign was so faded it was black and white,” said Neighborhood Watch organizer Patrick J. Hickey, who is running for City Council in a June primary.
The new signs that dot the city will help with the group’s efforts to keep Watertown safe, he said.
They’ll all be up this week.
The orange, black and white signs read, “Our neighbors are watching to report a crime.”
They will be joined by large, similar signs that are being installed at entrance points to the city, at routes 11, 12, 37 and Arsenal and State streets.
Restarted two years ago, the Neighborhood Watch group has 200 members who do not go on patrols. Instead, they just keep an eye on any potential suspicious individuals and activities that might be happening in city neighborhoods around the city and report them to the police.
A lot of the effort revolves around calling the police when they see something that just doesn’t fit in a neighborhood, he said.
The group includes zone leaders who can be contacted when members see something that’s out of place.
The Watertown Police Department assigned Officer Shawn Ryan to help with the program.
Members have expressed a number of concerns that they’ve noticed going on in their neighborhoods and across the city. Combatting the drug epidemic, rental properties, abandoned homes, suspicious and criminal activity, and people roaming city streets at all hours are some of the issues the Neighborhood Watch group are looking at.
About 20 years ago, Neighborhood Watch Groups of Watertown Inc. had 65 trained block captains and 200 volunteers and put up about 20 signs throughout the city in its heyday.
