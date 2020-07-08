WATERTOWN — Zoo New York has created a new home for the oldest barn owl in captivity. Zoo officials will host a ribbon cutting outside of the new barn owl habitat to showcase and highlight the new home for the 17-year-old barn owl, Wol, named after the owl in “Winnie the Pooh.”
Wol is the oldest owl living in captivity to date, according to Cornell Cooperative’s records. He was hatched at the zoo, located in Thompson Park, in 2003.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m Saturday. Join Executive Director Larry Sorel and other local officials for the ceremony held at the farm on zoo grounds.
“The new habitat for our barn owl was generously supported by the Development Authority of the North Country. The Zoo would like to thank DANC for its continued support of the zoo,” the zoo said in a statement.
Last week, zoo officials unveiled its new rebranding with a new name and logo.
The zoo had been called the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park. The zoo exhibits animals that are native to New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.