CAPE VINCENT — A newer, and bigger, pilot boat arrived in the village through the New York State Canal System on Thursday afternoon.
The new pilot boat, Seaway Pilot V, is the second pilot boat the village now has. Seaway Pilot IV, the first pilot boat, is roughly 10 years old, built in 2010.
According to MarineLink.com, Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation, Somerset, Mass., delivered the Chesapeake class pilot boat to the Seaway Pilots Inc., in the village. The Seaway Pilots navigate ships in and out of the ports and harbors of the St. Lawrence Seaway between St. Regis and Port Weller, Ontario.
According to veteran ship watcher Michael J. Folsom, Seaway Pilot V was built this year by Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding. Seaway Pilot IV was built locally by MetalCraft Marine, Kingston, Ontario.
Mr. Folsom said although Seaway Pilot IV isn’t very old, it lacks some of the features Seaway Pilot V has. Seaway Pilot V is roughly 20 feet longer than IV.
Pilot boats are used to ferry helmsmen or marine pilots from harbors to ships that need piloting, or vice versa, according to MarineInsight.com. The concept of boats for pilots is quite old, the site reads, predating to the heydays of the Greco-Roman empires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.