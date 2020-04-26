CARTHAGE — This should be a time of excitement, celebration and anticipation for the Class of 2020 with proms and preparation for graduation. But instead it is a time of isolation and uncertainty.
To counteract those negative feelings and despair, a Carthage Central School alumnus decided to initiate the “Adopt a Senior” program she heard about occurring in other places nationally. Jorden Mead, Class of 2011, decided one morning to “do something for the community and the youth” and started a Facebook page — Adopt a Carthage Comet Senior 2020.
“During this difficult time, I wanted to create an uplifting opportunity for our local youth,” Ms. Mead shared on the Facebook page. “Something meaningful to show them that they are not alone through this struggle and to try and spread some joy to what was supposed to be one of the greatest years of their lives.”
She asked parents and guardians to post photos and descriptions of their Carthage seniors. Then friends, neighbors, relatives or perfect strangers were invited to “adopt” the senior and give them inspiration through messages or small gifts.
The organizer said she had seen in other communities displays of senior pictures to support the students but knew she could not achieve a similar project. She is very pleased that the community has embraced the Adopt a Carthage Comet Senior 2020 project.
“We have reached 749 members and together we have supported 103 seniors so far,” she said, noting she hopes to have every senior adopted.
Although she does not know any seniors this year — her own son is in kindergarten — she said she has enjoyed getting to know the students through their online profiles. “It’s fun to look through the pictures and see what the kids have done and what they want to be,” Ms. Mead said, noting she likes to see all the positive comments about the seniors. “I remember what it was like to be a Carthage Comet senior. I had a great senior year.”
One visitor to the site commented, “I think the best thing about this page is the Class of 2020 will have the best virtual yearbook with signatures of people of the community and school who love them!”
Ms. Mead noted as a mother, she wanted to do what she could to make sure this year’s seniors had the most memorable year that they could.
Seven-year-old Colby Turpin and his 5-year-old brother Camden adopted their neighbor Collin “Bubba” Null. The boys made cards for the varsity football player. Colby’s card had Collin’s jersey number on it and Camden’s included four quarters “because Bubba likes to play poker.”
The young boys said they wanted to adopt their neighbor because “he comes to our house to play Nerf war, hide and seek.” The brothers also watched Collin compete on the Comets football team. Most importantly, Camden said “we make things for him because we love him.”
Their mother, Shanna, said they plan to continue with the special gifts — baking him a cake and filling a basket with necessities Collin will need when he goes off to Mercyhurst in the fall — along with some surprises.
“We want to make his senior year special since so much has been taken away from them,” Mrs. Turpin said.
Collin was appreciative of the attention and that he has had a positive influence on the boys to make them want to do this for him.
“It was really good,” Collin said. “It made me feel important.”
He said he has kept busy with school work and keeping in shape during the stay-at-home period.
“I take it day-by-day making the best of it — it’s all you can do,” Collin said. “I remember what Coach (Sam) Millich said, ‘Tough times don’t last, tough guys do.’”
Carthage Class of 2020 president Macee Trudeau has also been adopted, which she said has taken the edge off during this difficult time.
“It’s been upsetting — prom has been canceled, we don’t know when we’ll go back (to school),” she said. “But the little notes bring a smile. I think it’s good for the kids.”
While at home the BOCES student has been doing online courses to obtain the instructional hours needed to obtain her cosmetology license and keeping up with her other schoolwork.
“I don’t want to risk not being able to graduate,” she said.
In addition, she has been babysitting and staying active outside with her family.
She reminds her fellow seniors to “remain positive and talk to your friends.”
“I hope this changes soon so we can be together as a class,” the class president said.
She added the time at home has had its good side.
“It’s OK to slow down life and take time to spend with your family and those you are close to,” she said.
As an offshoot of the Adopt a Carthage Comet Senior 2020 project, Ms. Mead’s aunt Kelly Snyder of Watertown, who is a photographer, has offered her services for free to the Carthage seniors.
When she learned of the project she wanted to help.
“I lived in the Black River-Carthage area all my life,” Ms. Snyder said. “My oldest graduated from Carthage and my sons will be. We are ‘Carthage Strong.’”
Kelly Snyder Photography is offering Carthage seniors free 15-minute photo session with social distancing. For more information on the offer, visit her Facebook page at www.fackebook.com/klynnsnyderphotos/. She is also offering Front Porch Sessions free of charge throughout Jefferson County.
