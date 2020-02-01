FISHERS LANDING — Scientists researching salt contamination in well water in the town of Orleans are looking at another piece of the puzzle in evaluating whether road salt and a state-owned salt barn may be responsible.
Kathryn G. Lopez, a researcher who recently joined the project, found chemical ratios in Orleans well water that fell within the range for road salt contamination.
Widespread salt contamination has affected the wells of hundreds of residents in the town for several years. Many, including a few who found lead in their well water, have relied on bottled water for drinking and spent thousands of dollars replacing corroded appliances and utensils. They have widely blamed the salt contamination on road salt seeping into the ground water from the state Department of Transportation’s salt barn off Route 12 in Collins Landing, which was an uncovered salt pile for years.
Researchers from Virginia Tech and other institutions who uncovered the water contamination crisis in Flint, Mich., have been trying to pinpoint the source of the salt contamination in Orleans and assessing the corrosion exhibited in residents’ appliances since 2016.
Their previous research found that residents who lived closest to the state salt barn had the highest level of chlorides, a key compound in road salt known to corrode plumbing and appliances, in their wells, followed by wells located 30 meters from a major road. Before the conclusion, their studies found that out of 90 well water samples from the town they collected in 2016, 11 contained lead levels and 12 contained copper levels that exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s action levels.
Researchers also discovered in a lab experiment that higher chloride levels can increase galvanic corrosion, or corrosion between different metals, in certain plumbing materials, allowing the leaching of harmful metals from them into water.
While their research remains ongoing, and no definitive proof of the source of contamination in Orleans has been uncovered, Ms. Lopez, the newest member of team who took the reins of the project, is using new tools for detecting road salt in the town’s water.
“She used multiple techniques to validate if road salt is in drinking water,” said Kelsey J. Pieper, an assistant professor of environmental and civil engineering who previously led the research into Orleans.
Ms. Lopez, a graduate research assistant with Virginia Tech, has been exploring several “fingerprinting” techniques, in which scientists have tried to determine whether the source of chloride in water was road salt by comparing their chemical compositions. She aimed to discover which ones could help trace the chemicals found road salt in the samples taken from wells in Orleans.
Ms. Lopez analyzed 51 papers that explored 17 different fingerprinting techniques and other indicators for pinpointing the source of chloride in water supplies. Extensive research showed her that comparing the mass ratios of chloride to bromine and mass ratios of chloride to sulfate in well water samples to the mass ratios in road salt were the most promising, she said.
Most of the studies she examined used the chloride to bromine ratio when tracing chloride to road salt in various water supplies. The other fingerprinting techniques and indicators she tested were not as reliable or representative of the situation in Orleans, she said.
“Bromine is a trace chemical in road salt. It shows how it’s harvested, where it comes from,” Ms. Lopez said. “Sulfate is kind of another trace chemical found in road salt.”
Ms. Lopez compared the chemical compositions of road salt presented in research, salt samples from the Orleans DOT, not the state, and well water samples from Orleans by focusing on their chloride to bromine mass ratios and chloride to sulfate mass ratios. The scientists collected 240 samples from Orleans in 2018, and 80 of them exceeded the EPA’s secondary maximum contaminant level for chloride.
The salt samples from the Orleans DOT had mass ratios of chloride to bromine and chloride to sulfate that fell in the range of mass ratios of road salt presented in the research Ms. Lopez studied, she said. When analyzing the mass ratios in the well water samples from Orleans, Ms. Lopez found that 78 to 79 percent of them exhibited mass ratios that fell into the range for road salt.
“It looks like most of the fingerprinting methods ... shown that well water samples from Orleans are consistent with what you would expect if they had road salt contamination,” she said.
After comparing chemical compositions, Ms. Lopez used her findings from the chloride to bromide mass ratio fingerprinting technique to perform a spatial analysis, or location analysis. The goal was to determine where the wells that would mostly likely be contaminated with road salt would be located and pinpointing any hot stops of wells with chloride to b0romide mass ratios that compared with road salt.
“We had a hot spot close to the salt barn and a hot spot close to a major intersection, where you have great concentrations of salt,” Ms. Lopez said. The intersection was between Route 12 and County Route 180.
The researchers will next perform statistical models, which will involve using the sample data to compare relations between the chemical compounds, to trace road salt to drinking water.
They also plan to further study galvanic corrosion in household plumbing and treatment for galvanic corrosion caused by high chloride, which Ms. Lopez said may include chemicals that could reduce, if not prevent, corrosion in municipal water systems.
Ms. Lopez shared a poster of her findings at the American Water Works Association Water Conference on Nov. 4 in Dallas, Texas, and she won the best poster award. While she was gratified, she said she finds more incentive to perform her research so she can “help the Orleans residents get justice.”
Other researchers have used fingerprinting techniques to trace road salt in surface water and ground water, but Ms. Pieper said no scholars have used them for private wells except for Ms. Lopez. When asked about the recognition Ms. Lopez received, Ms. Pieper said “it was exciting,” particularly because it also helps bring more attention to the nationwide issue of road salt contamination.
“No one has really talked about drinking water yet,” she said.
Stephanie G. Weiss, whose family has been dealing with salt contaminated water at their Fishers Landing home for years, said she believes Ms. Lopez’s research provides “another piece of the puzzle,” in what she and others believe will be connection between the state DOT’s salt barn and the widespread contamination in her town. Many communities across the state and country have been affected by water contamination, and Mrs. Weiss said she hopes the research conducted on the town will help them.
“It helps people have safer water,” she said.
The Orleans Town Council has been building a 3½-mile long water line with connections that will bring clean water to hundreds of residents on Route 12, Collins Landing, Fishers Landing, Seaway Avenue, Arcadia Park Road, Farrell Drive and Reed Point, Clayton.
The town’s engineer, Robert J. Campany of St. Lawrence Engineering DPC, said 260 of 300 properties, including homes, businesses and trailer parks, have been connected to the line and received water. Mrs. Weiss’s family has been connected. Workers, he said, should connect the trailer parks in Fishers Landing to the line before they open in April, and finish servicing the residents on Collins Landing Road by mid-summer.
“It always feels good finishing a big project. It’s satisfying to see everyone’s hard work finally accomplished,” he said.
