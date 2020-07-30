WATERTOWN — Local residents will finally get the chance to try out the new pool in Thompson Park on Aug. 14.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony has been scheduled for 11:45 a.m. that day for the $3.1 million pool that replaces the old one that closed in 2013.
The pool will be open daily from noon to 6 p.m. The city hired about 11 lifeguards.
City Council members wanted to open the new pool up and bathhouse for a few weeks before the city’s summer pool season ended. Construction crews are just wrapping up work on the project.
The city’s two other pools will remain closed for the summer. The pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds will not reopen again.
The new Thompson Park pool will feature four lanes for lap swimming and a zero-grade entrance. The new bathhouse will have year-around restrooms, a first for the historic city park.
The Thompson Park pool was originally scheduled to be completed in July. But a full month of construction time was lost amid the coronavirus pandemic after a governor’s executive order halted all nonessential construction.
The pool project became a campaign issue during the last two rounds of city elections.
