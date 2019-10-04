WATERTOWN — A Watertown native has been appointed to fill the vacant city engineer’s position, City Manager Rick Finn said Friday.
He appointed Michael DeLaney to the position that became vacant when former City Engineer Justin L. Wood got a job at Fort Drum this summer.
A Watertown resident, Mr. DeLaney starts his new job on Monday. He’ll be paid an annual salary of $89,410, the same amount that Mr. Wood received.
“We’re very excited to have him coming,” Mr. Finn said.
He and another unidentified engineer were interviewed for the job.
Mr. DeLaney has prior experience as a civil engineer working for a consultant, Mr. Finn said.
Mr. DeLaney, who graduated from West Virginia Institute of Technology, is coming from Enel Green Power North America, a renewable energy company that has 100 power plants in 24 U.S. cities and two in Canada.
Previously, he worked at Triad Engineering in West Virginia.
