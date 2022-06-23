WASHINGTON — Discussions have begun on the National Defense Authorization Act for the next fiscal year, and initial plans call for $82 billion more than last year’s defense budget.
After its initial markup in the House Armed Services Committee this week, the 2023 NDAA calls for $850 billion in funding for the Department of Defense and Department of Energy, outpacing the budget submitted by President Joseph R. Biden that called for $813 billion. Either number would represent a multi-billion dollar increase for defense spending and a record military budget for the country and the world.
In a press release sent Thursday, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, who is a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, said the current version of the bill will help ensure the U.S. continues to effectively respond to international threats.
“The provisions in this NDAA invest in emerging technologies, secure supply chains of critical components for our military platforms, and ensure military readiness to meet the United States’ national security needs,” she said. “This is critical to promoting peace through strength in the face of rapidly evolving military threats posed by China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.”
The NDAA, in its current form, includes a 4.6% pay increase for all servicemembers, and additionally budgets $800 million for an extra 2.4% inflation pay bonus for junior enlisted soldiers.
Child care for military children also gets extra funding, and the package creates a program to offer credits soldiers can use for off-post child care.
For Fort Drum, Rep. Stefanik’s long-standing and so far fruitless goal of establishing a missile defense system on post gets renewed focus. The DOD will be required to update its assessment, which found Fort Drum to be the preferred site for an East Coast missile defense system, and refresh the funding plans for such a project. The NDAA this year states that the DOD’s Office of Space Policy should get no operating funds until it finishes its report on a missile defense site at Fort Drum.
The Office of Space Policy is tasked with researching and advising on cases in which DOD technology may interact with the upper layers of Earth’s atmosphere or outer space.
Military officials have shown little interest in constructing an East Coast missile defense system at all, but if they choose to, Fort Drum could host one of its main facilities.
Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division will also receive additional equipment for arctic operations. The base is classified as an arctic facility because winter conditions can become extraordinarily cold and snowy, and the 10th Mountain Division has received extra training to operate in cold climates.
Around the north country and the 21st Congressional District, the 2023 NDAA provides another year of orders for bomb suits made near Albany, and allocates $25 million for military munitions cleanup at now-closed defense sites, of which there are many in the north country.
Rep. Stefanik’s focus on artificial intelligence and technological development in defense strategies is getting some attention in this year’s NDAA as well.
There’s over $15 million made available for research projects on quantum computing at the Air Force Research Lab in Rome, and the NDAA also bars DOD from working with any entities that have agreements with the Russian or Chinese militaries or intelligence services.
The NDAA, which passed the Democratically-controlled House Armed Services Committee 57-1 on Thursday, will go to a full vote in the House. The House Appropriations Committee, which controls the budgetary aspects of legislation in Congress, approved a much smaller version that stuck closer to President Biden’s $813 billion request.
The Senate Armed Services Committee last week approved its own version of the NDAA, with $857 billion divided between the defense and energy departments.
Once the House comes to an agreement on its version of the NDAA, that version and the Senate’s will be taken into conference and merged into one bill. Each house will then again vote on the merged legislation before the bill goes to President Biden’s desk for final approval. Any one of those steps could lead to changes in the bill’s language, cost or scope.
