ADAMS — The Northern New York Community Foundation’s Six Town Community Fund is currently seeking proposals from nonprofit organizations serving the southern Jefferson County area for up to $5,000 in grant funding.
The Six Town Community Fund provides support to local projects, programs and initiatives that enhance the quality of life in the Six Town area.
Eligible organizations must be actively serving the towns of Adams, Ellisburg, Henderson, Lorraine, Rodman and Worth.
Nonprofits are encouraged to complete a grant application for funding consideration by Friday, Nov. 13.
Requests may focus on assisting with local needs related to health and wellness, families and youth, arts and culture, history, education and more.
“We’ve been fortunate to support a great variety of projects since our first round of grants in 2015,” said David Zembiec, Six Town Community Fund committee chair, in a statement. “We encourage any nonprofit organization with a worthwhile community project to apply.”
The Six Town Community Fund was established in 2015 as a permanent, charitable resource to support nonprofits serving southern Jefferson County.
The community fund has awarded more than $30,000 in grants to assist with 31 different community service projects and programs including community improvement projects, youth programs, new events, equipment purchases, and facility upgrades.
Projects are evaluated based on their overall community benefit, effective use of grant money, and the ability of the applicant to successfully implement the project.
Grant applications to the Six Town Community Fund must be submitted or postmarked by Friday, Nov. 13 to the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Interested organizations should contact Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director at 315-782-7110, or max@nnycf.org for more information.
