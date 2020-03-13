WATERTOWN — A 155-foot tall building, some rope and the power of gravity.
For the fifth year, Northern New York will go Over the Edge for another memorable fundraising experience on Saturday, June 6. The United Way of Northern New York will partner with Over The Edge and the Watertown Housing Authority for the annual event.
Everyone from adrenaline junkies to community-minded residents will have another chance to rappel down the 155-foot sheer face of the Midtown Towers in Watertown to help raise $100,000 for UWNNY’s Community Impact Program and their 45 nonprofit partner agencies.
“This is a really unique fundraiser, in our community it really stands out amongst other fundraisers,” said Jamie Cox, CEO of the UWNNY. “As far as participants go, some are athletes, some like the rush, but we also get people that are very passionate about the community and see a way to give back that’s really fun, a different outlet for people to express support for the community.”
Potential participants should visit www.nny-overtheedge.com to reserve their spots and create a personal fundraising page enabling friends, family and colleagues to donate toward their rappelling adventures. A minimum of $750 must be raised in order for participants to be able to rappel.
No previous climbing or rappelling experience is necessary. According to Mr. Cox, the event is hoping to be able to put 100 rappelers down the side of the building this summer.
Rappelers must be over the age of 14 on the date of the event and weigh between 100 and 300 pounds to be eligible to participate. All equipment will be provided and training will be given on the roof prior to rappelling.
Rappelers must wear hiking shoes or tennis shoes, no sandals will be permitted, and each rappeler will receive a commemorative T-shirt after completing the rappel.
The Over the Edge event is sponsored by Samaritan Medical Center, the Watertown Housing Authority, State Employees Federal Credit Union, the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club, Tunes 92.5 and the Watertown Daily Times. 100 percent of the proceeds from this event supports the UWNNY’s community impact program, which is attacking problems at the individual town and village level through leadership, training and funding of nonprofits.
“Over the past eight months since I’ve been part of United Way, we’ve shifted focus from just doing nonprofits to creating community outcomes, saying what are the needs of the different communities in the three counties,” Mr. Cox said. “What we’ve come to realize is there’s no cookie cutter approach, issues are different in each community, so we’re trying to laser focus in to create an even greater return on investment.”
The following are various challenges to be joined by participants raising funds:
— OTE High School Challenge: Every high school in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties have been invited to participate. The three schools who raise the most money will win two $500 scholarships for the graduating class of 2020.
— OTE Four-Person Teams: Residents, families, sports teams and companies are encouraged to sign up for a four-person team. Each team must raise a combined minimum of $2,000 to go Over The Edge.
— OTE Non-Profit Challenge: All North Country nonprofit, charitable organizations [must be an IRS-designated 501(c)(3) and fall within United Way World wide’s partner guidelines] can sign up rappeler(s) to go Over The Edge. All funds raised over $750 will be directly disbursed to the nonprofit agency.
Businesses and organizations that sign up as sponsors for Over The Edge will receive a host of benefits based on the level of sponsorship. Potential sponsors should contact Natasha Gamble of the UWNNY at natasha.gamble@unitedway-nny.org or (315) 788-5631.
“Everyone who took part in the 2019 event thought it was an amazing experience,” Mr. Cox said. “Last year’s event was also my first day of employment with UWNNY, and I was in awe of the men, women and children who took this challenge to raise money for our community.”
