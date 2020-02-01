WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation is extending the deadline to Feb. 28 for Jefferson County nonprofits to submit grant proposals to the Jefferson Economic Development Fund of the NNYCF.
Up to $10,000 is available from the fund, so nonprofit organizations within Jefferson County are encouraged to review current programs and initiatives and consider applying.
The Jefferson Economic Development Fund was established to support programs, projects and efforts that help create economic development and promote general welfare in Jefferson County and is administered by the Community Foundation.
The Community Foundation is asking nonprofit leaders to think creatively and broadly about their current programs or new initiatives and identify a link between their work and how it positively impacts economic development in Jefferson County.
Examples of economic development focus areas related to the nonprofit sector may include workforce development, initiatives that aim to improve the general health and economic well-being of local residents, strengthening access to arts, culture, educational experiences, social impact, community leadership and more.
Nonprofit organizations with a 501(c)(3) classification are eligible to apply. If other organizations or agencies do not have this classification, they are required to partner with an eligible nonprofit, municipality or local agency to serve as a fiscal sponsor. Agencies seeking a grant through this funding opportunity must confirm partnership with an eligible nonprofit or fiscal sponsor at the time a proposal is submitted.
Contact Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director, at (315) 782-7110 or max@nnycf.org to obtain a grant application or to learn more about this funding opportunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.