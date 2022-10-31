No criminal charges filed in Peyton Morse’s death

Peyton L.S. Morse died in March 2021 after having a medical emergency during a training exercise at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls. He was on his way to becoming a member of the city of Watertown Fire Department. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — Fire Chief Matthew R. Timeran expressed shock and frustration that a grand jury has decided not to file criminal charges in the death of city firefighter Peyton L.S. Morse.

Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph G. Fazzary contacted the fire chief Monday morning to tell him that the grand jury found there was not enough evidence to file charges in the young firefighter’s death.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.