WATERTOWN — Fire Chief Matthew R. Timeran expressed shock and frustration that a grand jury has decided not to file criminal charges in the death of city firefighter Peyton L.S. Morse.
Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph G. Fazzary contacted the fire chief Monday morning to tell him that the grand jury found there was not enough evidence to file charges in the young firefighter’s death.
“I’m shocked, and I’m frustrated, and I’m angry, and I’m sad,” Chief Timerman said.
The 21-year-old firefighter had a medical emergency on March 3, 2021, at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen. He died nine days later in a Pennsylvania hospital. His parents blame the academy for his death.
Chief Timerman said “he’s totally frustrated” that the academy and the state will not face criminal charges in Peyton’s death.
He cannot understand that there will be “no accountability” after academy instructors failed to come to his firefighter’s aid when he called for help and waited until it was too late.
“He was left to die in a plywood box that he’s stuck in and, finally when they responded, they bungled his resuscitation,” Chief Timerman said.
While Peyton was inside the training apparatus trying to get help, instructors “belittled him and yelled at him,” Chief Timerman said.
He and the firefighter’s family had also hoped to prevent another tragedy at the fire academy.
The grand jury’s decision will now “embolden” academy instructors, so he fears he’ll “continue to see other firefighters injured and God knows what else,” he said.
The chief and the Morses have accused instructors of bullying and hazing fire recruits.
Their son’s emergency happened after he complained that he could not breathe while he was going through a plywood tunnel — called the “box” — that simulates what a firefighter could experience during a fire. On that day, he used six air cylinders of his breathing apparatus before having the medical emergency.
He was the last recruit in his battalion going through his final exercise of the day when the emergency happened. The fire chief reiterated that Peyton was in excellent health.
His parents believe that instructors were negligent and could have prevented their son’s death. Other trainees have given statements accusing instructors of failing to do anything until it was too late, after Peyton yelled out that he couldn’t breathe during the training exercise.
The state police Violent Crimes Unit with Troop E, based in Canandaigua, was assigned to investigate Peyton’s death. The evidence was presented to grand jury over the past three months.
In a news release, Mr. Fazzary said the criminal case “is now officially closed,” with the grand jury’s decision late last week.
“The grand jury ultimately determined there was insufficient evidence to warrant charges,” the district attorney said in the statement.
Despite the grand jury’s findings, Chief Timerman believes that Mr. Fazzary worked hard to present evidence and did what he could.
“But unfortunately the grand jury didn’t see it our way,” the chief said.
After he was notified by Mr. Fazzary, Chief Timerman went to be with the firefighter’s parents, David M. and Stacy L. Morse, and then with Mr. Morse’s fiancee, Celeste Oppito, when they were given the news.
Ms. Oppito was so upset with the grand jury’s finding that she would only say, “I’m utterly disappointed and dismayed and heartbroken.”
Mr. and Mrs. Morse could not be reached for comment.
“This is going to be rough on them,” Chief Timerman said.
In August, Mr. Morse and Chief Timerman testified before the grand jury. The fire chief was called back again and then met with Mr. Fazzary last week to talk about his testimony.
His parents have been critical that the state’s Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau, or PESH, determined the fire academy did nothing wrong after Peyton had the medical emergency.
The city has filed a lawsuit against the state in Peyton’s death. His parents have taken the first step in a civil case against the state.
Times staff writer Jonathan Wheeler contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.