No decision on ethics complaint against Olney

WATERTOWN — The city Board of Ethics met for nearly two hours on Friday to take up a complaint that City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III publicly exposed executive session information.
After deliberating for about 20 minutes on their own, board Chairman Stephen A. Jennings adjourned the closed-door meeting to 1:30 p.m. Monday to consider a “draft opinion.”
“We have requested counsel draft an opinion to confirm our findings and recommendations,” Jennings said, declining to comment further.
For about 90 minutes, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix and interim city attorney H. Todd Bullard attended the meeting in the third-floor council chambers.
Earlier this week, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith filed the ethics complaint against Olney for allegedly violating the confidentiality of executive sessions of the City Council.
Mayor Smith is accusing Olney of violating the confidentiality of closed-door meetings on multiple occasions in regards to the city purchasing the former Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million and as the city has discussed which firm to hire for legal representation.
Olney, who did not attend the ethics board meeting, has denied the accusations.
The Watertown Daily Times has submitted a freedom of information request to obtain the complaint.
The other members of the ethics board are Cary J. Parker, Yvonne F. Reff and Suzanne C. Renzi-Falge. Nolan D, Pitkin recently resigned after moving out of the city.
