FORT DRUM — No injuries were reported following a fire in a duplex on Fort Drum shortly after 9 a.m. Monday morning.
When the Fort Drum Fire Department arrived on scene, they noticed smoke and fire coming from the second floor of a duplex.
Fort Drum Fire Chief Jason Brunet said that the second floor has extensive fire damage, and the other side of the duplex reported minor smoke and water damage.
Mutual aid was requested from Black River, Calcium, Evans Mills, Carthage, and city of Watertown fire departments.
“We rely a lot on our mutual aid partners, and that was absolutely the case today. When I arrived on scene this morning to establish the command post, both the Black River and City of Watertown fire departments were already there. That’s how fast the response was, and we couldn’t have gotten better support,” Chief Brunet said in a press release.
Mountain Community Homes Project Director Dean Harrison said that the families have been temporarily relocated to Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Cabins at Remington Park while Mountain Community Homes staff works with the family to permanently relocate them.
“We are so grateful for the speedy response and professionalism of our firefighters — both here at Fort Drum and in the surrounding communities,” Fort Drum Garrison Commander Col. James Zacchino Jr. said in a press release.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.