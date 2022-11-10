No one injured in Chaumont fire caused by electrical issue

Chaumont Fire Department engine at the station on State Route 12E. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

CHAUMONT — No injuries were reported after a fire around 6:13 a.m. Thursday at 11357 Circle Drive, Chaumont Fire Chief William Lipczynski said.

Chief Lipczynski said that when fire officials arrived on scene very little fire conditions were visible. Once the fire department began looking, they found light smoke and more became visible at the backside of the structure. Officials then began finding more fire spots.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.