CHAUMONT — No injuries were reported after a fire around 6:13 a.m. Thursday at 11357 Circle Drive, Chaumont Fire Chief William Lipczynski said.
Chief Lipczynski said that when fire officials arrived on scene very little fire conditions were visible. Once the fire department began looking, they found light smoke and more became visible at the backside of the structure. Officials then began finding more fire spots.
Two adults, at least two cats and a dog evacuated safely.
The cause appears to be electrical, the fire chief said.
There is “very minimal” damage to the home, Chief Lipczynski said. “The bigger problem is going to be getting an electrician in there to figure out what is causing his electrical issues.”
According to Jefferson County property records, the home is owned by Stuart J. Rickett and Donna Rickett, both of the Circle Drive address.
Chief Lipczynski said he was told the people inside the house were going to stay with a family member until they can get an electrician to look at the structure.
The Chaumont Fire Department responded with fire departments from Three Mile Bay, Brownville, Clayton and Cape Vincent, as well as Cape Vincent Ambulance, County Car 510, County Car 20 and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
“We definitely give thanks to our dispatchers for all their help too,” Chief Lipczynski said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.