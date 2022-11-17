WATERTOWN — No injuries were reported after a structure fire at 205 Stuart St. on Thursday afternoon, city Fire Battalion Chief Andrew Denney said.
Chief Denney said when firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy fire in the front of the one-story home, and a lot of damage had already been done to the structure.
He said firefighters went in the front door and were able to quickly knock down the fire and get it under control.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire.
The building sustained “significant damage,” according to Chief Denney.
According to Jefferson County property records, 205 Stuart St. is owned by Chas and Lynn Schweinsburg, of the same address.
The fire chief said that they haven’t seen any animals, but were told that a cat was missing.
City firefighters responded with Fort Drum Fire, Guilfoyle Ambulance Service, city police and city codes personnel.
The cause is under investigation.
