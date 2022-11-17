No injuries were reported after a fire at 205 Stuart St. in Watertown Thursday afternoon. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — No injuries were reported after a structure fire at 205 Stuart St. on Thursday afternoon, city Fire Battalion Chief Andrew Denney said.

Chief Denney said when firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy fire in the front of the one-story home, and a lot of damage had already been done to the structure.

