GLEN PARK — There were no injuries in a crash on outer Bradley Street Wednesday afternoon.
Two vehicles collided near the intersection of Route 12 and County Route 51 shortly after noon. One vehicle went off the roadway and sustained heavy front-end damage, while it appears the other stayed in the road but sustained damage as well. First responders working the scene were from the Glen Park Fire Department, state police and Guilfoyle Ambulance Services. Both cars were towed from the scene.
