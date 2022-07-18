WATERTOWN — No injuries were reported after two vehicles collided on Washington Street in Watertown on Monday afternoon, city fire officials said.
A city fire official said there was “very minor damage” to the vehicles and that one vehicle rear-ended the other.
Both vehicles were going to be driven away from the scene, a city fire official said.
Traffic on Washington Street near Ten Eyck Street was reduced to one lane while officials worked to clear the scene.
The City of Watertown Fire Department responded along with city police. Guilfoyle Ambulance was originally dispatched but was canceled after it was deemed there were no injuries.
