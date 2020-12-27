LERAY — No one was injured after a car caught fire Sunday afternoon in the town of LeRay.
The call for a car on fire came into Jefferson County dispatch at 2 p.m., with Calcium and Northpole fire departments responding to the scene on Route 283, just southwest of Lafave Road.
When they arrived, firefighters found a Ford sport utility vehicle engulfed in flames at the end of a driveway.
Calcium Fire Chief Timothy Newman said residents of the nearby home had just driven to the end of their driveway when they noticed the car was smoking.
“They were able to get out and call 911,” Mr. Newman said. “They were able to walk back up to the residence, far enough up the driveway to get away without any injuries.”
He said it was impossible to ascertain where the fire had started, as the car was destroyed by the blaze — about an hour after the blaze, just a charred shell of the vehicle remained at the end of the driveway.
One firefighter on scene said the first time the blaze had been contained, the car’s gas tank in the rear flared up, causing even further back-end damage to the vehicle.
Fire investigators were en route at about 3 p.m., and one team of firefighters remained on scene to prevent potential flare-ups.
Shortly after 2 p.m., Route 283 — which turns into Pearl Street near Lafave Road — was closed by fire responders, but the highway has since reopened to traffic.
