SACKETS HARBOR — First responders learned that a vehicle fire and a mental health complaint Tuesday morning at the Sackets Harbor Heights Apartments were related.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Sackets Harbor Fire Department responded to the apartment complex parking lot at 211 Woolsey St. for a fully engulfed Nissan Altima at about midnight.
A sheriff’s deputy then responded at 12:23 a.m., when there was a complaint of a suicidal person at the apartment complex. The fire and complaint were related, which was all the sheriff’s office could release about the incidents Tuesday afternoon.
The Nissan was burned entirely and a nearby Hyundai Sonata sustained heat damage as well.
It appears there were no injuries and an investigation is ongoing.
