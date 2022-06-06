RODMAN — Smoke coming from a hot water heater inside a home at 11819 County Route 97 in Rodman resulted in flames becoming visible on Sunday night. Rodman Fire Chief Joshua Main said there was some damage to the house but stated that he didn’t think the damage “was anything major.”
There were no injuries.
Units reported heavy smoke inside the building upon their arrival, Chief Main said.
According to Jefferson County Property Records, the building has two registered owners, Lori Wells and Lisa A. Reed.
Rodman Fire Department responded along with mutual aid from Adams Center Fire Department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
