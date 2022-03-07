WATERTOWN — No injuries were reported after a vehicle and a semi truck collided head-on near Exit 46 northbound on Interstate 81 on Monday night, town of Watertown Fire Chief David Johnston said.
The northbound passing lane on I-81 northbound was briefly shut down while officials worked to clear the scene.
Chief Johnston said inclement weather appeared to be the cause. Town of Watertown Fire Department responded along with state police and Town of Watertown Ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.