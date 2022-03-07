No injuries after I-81 head-on crash

WATERTOWN — No injuries were reported after a vehicle and a semi truck collided head-on near Exit 46 northbound on Interstate 81 on Monday night, town of Watertown Fire Chief David Johnston said.

The northbound passing lane on I-81 northbound was briefly shut down while officials worked to clear the scene.

Chief Johnston said inclement weather appeared to be the cause. Town of Watertown Fire Department responded along with state police and Town of Watertown Ambulance.

