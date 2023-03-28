First responders deserve our thanks

WATERTOWN – No injuries were reported after a structure fire at 134 Scio St. on Monday night, fire officials said.

A news release from the city of Watertown Fire Department states that crews were dispatched to the fire at 10:50 p.m. for a reported structure fire. They say units responded in under two minutes of dispatch and found smoke coming from the rear of an occupied two- and a half-story wood frame single- family residence.

