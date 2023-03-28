WATERTOWN – No injuries were reported after a structure fire at 134 Scio St. on Monday night, fire officials said.
A news release from the city of Watertown Fire Department states that crews were dispatched to the fire at 10:50 p.m. for a reported structure fire. They say units responded in under two minutes of dispatch and found smoke coming from the rear of an occupied two- and a half-story wood frame single- family residence.
Firefighters made their way into the building and helped assist the occupants from the building.
Heavy fire was found in the rear addition of the building and was confined to that area.
They say there was a defective fire hydrant in the front of the building, which resulted in a second hydrant needing to be used.
The building is owned by Valentina M. Reid and Richard L. Pacific with a different Watertown address.
City fire crews responded along with mutual aid from Fort Drum Fire, Guilfoyle Ambulance, National Grid, the city’s water department, and code enforcement.
The scene was cleared at 3:12 a.m.
The cause is under investigation.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.