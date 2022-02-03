PAMELIA — No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash around 2 p.m. Thursday on Route 37.
According to Pamelia Fire Chief Harry Faulk Jr., the truck’s drive shaft came out of the truck, leading the truck to go into a ditch.
The truck was towed away from the scene.
Traffic continued to flow on Route 37 while officials worked to clear the scene.
Pamelia Fire Department responded with state police.
