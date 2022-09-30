THERESA — No injuries were reported after a LaFargeville school bus with students aboard collided with a bear on Route 37 in Theresa on Friday night, Theresa Fire Chief Timothy Karg said.
Chief Karg said it appeared as though the bus was heading back toward LaFargeville because of the direction of travel and it appeared as though they were coming back from a game.
The bear was not killed in the crash.
The fire chief said the bear was seen over the embankment and not near the bus when they arrived on scene.
“It wasn’t too happy,” he said. “It was down the way and it was away from the bus so that was good.”
Chief Karg said he was told the bear was a cub.
The students were all OK, but the fire chief said “they were kind of wound up” because of the bus colliding with a bear.
Another LaFargeville bus picked up the students. Protocols mandated that the students cannot be riding on a bus that was involved in a crash.
The bus was able to be driven away after the students were transferred to the second bus.
Route 37 was limited to one lane of traffic while officials worked to clear the scene.
Theresa Fire Department responded to the scene along with Indian River Ambulance and state police.
