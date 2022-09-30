Students OK after school bus collides with bear in Theresa

THERESA — No injuries were reported after a LaFargeville school bus with students aboard collided with a bear on Route 37 in Theresa on Friday night, Theresa Fire Chief Timothy Karg said.

Chief Karg said it appeared as though the bus was heading back toward LaFargeville because of the direction of travel and it appeared as though they were coming back from a game.

