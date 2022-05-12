MANNSVILLE — No injuries were reported after a shed caught fire Thursday evening at 5559 Route 11.
Mannsville Fire Chief Kevin J. Baker said that when he arrived on scene the shed and vehicle were fully involved.
The fire was mostly contained to the shed, but one tree was involved in the flames.
“It did spread to one tree; we got that knocked down,” Chief Baker said.
The cause is undetermined at this time, but Chief Baker said it appears to be electrical.
No animals are believed to be injured.
According to Jefferson County records, the property is owned by Lee Castor.
Mannsville Fire Department responded to the scene with mutual aid from Adams Fire Department and South Jefferson Rescue Squad.
