WATERTOWN — No injuries were reported after a stove caught fire at 722 W. Main St. in Watertown Tuesday afternoon, city Battalion Fire Chief Ronald V. Wareham said.
There was no reported damage to the building, but the stove was going to be taken out of the apartment.
The fire was put out before fire officials arrived on scene.
“I wasn’t even sure what was burning, I had to have the guys who found it show me what was burning because it was small,” he said. “They got it nice and early.”
No one was displaced by the fire.
