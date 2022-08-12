WATERTOWN — No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash near Colorado Avenue Friday night, according to the city fire department.
State Street near Park Circle Drive and Colorado Avenue was reduced to one lane of traffic while officials worked to clear the scene.
